Limerick landmark Barrington’s hospital for sale at €12.5m

Barrington's hospital is being offered for sale with the benefit of vacant possession, with an element of fit-out remaining in situ

After nearly 200 years’ operating as a medical facility, the landmark Barrington’s hospital in Limerick city is set to change hands and use.

With its current owner, Bon Secours Health System, poised to relocate from its current home on George’s Quay in Limerick city to a new, purpose-built 170-bed hospital in nearby Ballysimon in 2025, Barrington’s hospital is being offered for sale through agent Bannon at a guide price of €12.5 million.

Built originally on behalf of the Barrington family in 1829 according to plans prepared by the architect Frederick Darley, the hospital was incorporated by an act of parliament on May 29th, 1830. Today, the hospital’s original five-bay, three-storey-over-basement limestone building forms part of a wider 40,000sq ft complex distributed across three interconnecting sections. The original structure and one modern extension fronting on to the Shannon river are held freehold and extend to nearly 40,000sq ft while the third element of the complex, a connecting 15,000sq ft leasehold building, sits to the rear of the property.

Having operated under the ownership of Bon Secours Health System since 2017 as Bon Secours Hospital Limerick at Barringtons, the hospital is being offered for sale with the benefit of vacant possession, with an element of fit-out remaining in situ.

Paul Doyle of Bannon says: “This is an opportunity for a new owner to carry the mantle of Barrington’s into its next phase. This could well be health-related given the property’s current use. Alternatively, it could potentially take the form of a wide variety of different uses such as a hotel, educational facility or residential, subject to planning permission.”