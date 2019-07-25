Paschal Donohoe extends Nama’s life to 2025

Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, will allow the National Assets Management Agency (Nama) extend its work to 2025.

The Government has published a review of Nama, set up to take over Irish banks’ property debts following the financial crash.

The agency was due to be wound up in 2021, after it had finished getting a return for the State from the loans.

“I am also taking the opportunity of this review to finalise my plans in relation to the eventual wind-down and dissolution of Nama,” Mr Donohoe said following the review’s publication on Thursday.

Mr Donohoe said he would give Nama a short extension to work through a small number of remaining loans, between 2021 and 2025, by which time the minister expects those debts to be “resolved”.

Nama expects to return €4 billion to the State once its work is completed. The agency has already repaid €30.2 billion that it borrowed to buy the banks’ debts after it began work in 2009.

The European Commission issued a statement at the same time confirming that the “limited” extension granted to Nama was in line with EU state aid rules.

The Government established Nama to take over the banks’ loans, in a bid to prevent the lenders becoming insolvent, and to generate the best possible return for the State from the debts.

Nama bought loans on which borrowers owed a total of €74 billion for €32 billion from the Irish banks. The value of the land against which debts were secured had collapsed, leaving the banks facing insolvency.