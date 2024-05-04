TCD protesters to remain ‘indefinitely’ until Israel demands are met

Outgoing TCD students union president László Molnárfi said the protesters want Trinity to begin “the process of complete divestment from Israel wherever applicable”, including severing relations with Israeli universities on joint research projects.

Hello and welcome to the Student Hub email digest, In this edition, we have the latest from the sit-in at Trinity College Dublin; Rentiers are extracting enormous wealth from property and giving two fingers to the rest, writes David McWilliams; TCD has defended its decision to fine the students union €214.00; In today’s Ireland, the rich live in houses that were built for the poor; that Croke Park effect; Here’s some of the best life advice I’ve ever received; Dean Rock and more...

Trinity College Dublin protesters to remain ‘indefinitely’ until Israel demands are met: Students encamped on the grounds of Trinity College Dublin (TCD) in protest at the university’s ties with Israel will stay “indefinitely, until our demands are met”, a spokesman for the group said.

Walk-outs, protests and sit-ins: how Gaza conflict is stirring tensions in Irish universities: As police dismantle pro-Palestinian encampments in US universities, the impact of the war is being felt in colleges in Ireland where many students and staff want their institutions to cut ties with Israel.

Trinity College Dublin defends decision to fine students’ union €214,000 for blocking access to Book of Kells: The move has sparked criticism from students, academics and some politicians who described the move as an attempt to suppress student protest.

READ MORE

In today’s Ireland, the rich live in houses that were built for the poor: In 1824, Nathan Rothschild was rich enough to personally bail out the Bank of England. By 1836, at the age of 56, the wealthiest man in the world died of an abscess – an ailment that today could be treated with widely available antibiotics, writes David McWilliams.

The Croke Park effect: ‘It was one of the very few times I cried during the opposition anthem’: Croke Park and rugby – what springs to mind? Tears, cheers but no beers, at least in seats? Martin Corry’s salute? Dan Parks’s penalty. Among the influences on Saturday’s European Champions Cup semi-final between Leinster and Northampton will be a unique factor: the venue.

Brianna Parkins: Here’s some of the best life advice I’ve ever received: Opportunities can come from realising that no one knows what they’re doing a lot of the time.

Bambie Thug: ‘If I’d never been traumatised, and stayed in Macroom, I probably wouldn’t have been able to find myself’: It’s perhaps depressingly appropriate that the artist representing Ireland at this year’s Eurovision is homeless. Bambie Thug, who will perform Doomsday Blue in the first semi-final of the song contest next week, has, since triumphing in the Eurosong selection process in January, been riding high with rehearsals and press and pre-Eurovision parties across Europe.

Dean Rock: Three out of four in the All-Ireland group stages just doesn’t add up: The system rewards mediocre performances, and allows the likes of Kerry and Dublin to manage their workload until the big days.