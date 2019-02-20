Fresh ideas sought for Dún Laoghaire ferry terminal space

Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council is seeking expressions of interest from occupiers for the former ferry terminal building at St Michael’s Pier in Dún Laoghaire Harbour.

This follows the collapse of plans last year for a technology campus on the site when developer Philip Gannon pulled out of the project shortly after securing planning permission. Mr Gannon blamed the then owner (Dún Laoghaire Harbour Company) for failing to secure the necessary foreshore licence to lease the building.

However, the council (which assumed ownership of the building last October) was disappointed with the outcome and claimed approval in principle for the foreshore application was granted by the Department of Housing, Planning and Environment on October 1st.

Now on the hook for harbour-related debt of about €33.5 million and estimated annual harbour maintenance costs of €800,000 – the council is anxious to see the terminal put to use, especially as the building could accommodate about 1,000 workers who would bring an estimated €6 million a year in extra spend to the town.

Ross Shorten of agent Lisney says the building is suitable for a number of uses and that the council is particularly interested in hearing about a vision/project for the building.

“Planning permission includes space for the use of media studios and workshops, agri/food/beverage R&D space, marine and maritime associated uses, and a restaurant. A 10-year planning permission has been granted, with the option to extend for a further period of five years subject to a further grant of planning permission.”

Ferry

Built just over 20 years ago at St Michael’s Pier, the ferry terminal has lain empty since Stena Line ended its HSS ferry service to Holyhead in 2014.

It extends to about 7,000sq m (75,000sq ft) with large, open-plan internal spaces and good staff facilities.

The property has 95 car-parking spaces for occupiers and visitors but the Dart and a number of Dublin Bus routes are within a two-minute walk of the complex.

It is also close to the town centre, the Lexicon library and the area around the Pavilion theatre which has been greatly improved in recent years.

The former ferry terminal was put on the letting market in October 2016 when agent Lisney quoted an indicative rent of €215 per sq m (€20 per sq ft) for a 10-year lease.

That letting campaign eventually resulted in Mr Gannon’s plan for a €20 million digital hub campus aimed at creating 1,000 jobs across 50 companies working in a range of digital technologies.