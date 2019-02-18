Charlie Chawke appeals over office development near Searsons

Dublin publican Charlie Chawke has appealed to An Bord Pleanála over a decision by Dublin City Council to grant permission for an office block located beside Searsons, the Baggot Street pub he runs.

An appeal lodged earlier this month against Simplicity Developments Limited concerns construction of a four-storey office block. The development received planning permission in January.

Dublin City Council received two observations on the proposed development which raised a series of concerns. One concern was the “loss of light to Searsons beer garden to the west”. It said “light, including direct sunlight, is an important feature of the beer garden”. Another concern was that the “building is bland and lacks character”.

Nevertheless, the council approved the proposal subject to a number of conditions which would allow it be in accordance with the zoning objectives of the development plan for the city.

The proposed development is located at 46 Eastmoreland Lane, to the rear of Baggot Street in Dublin 4 and near the Dylan Hotel. Following demolition of the existing shed, the applicant intends to develop a 473sq m office block with a terrace on the third floor and a yard and cycle parking facilities on the ground floor.

Simplicity Developments has one director, Vanessa Hamilton, who is the company’s sole shareholder. The interior designer previously formed G&V Developments with engineer Gerry Walsh and picked up derelict properties across Dublin to transform them into luxurious apartments or high end homes.

Mr Chawke’s appeal to her office development will be decided by June.