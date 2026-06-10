Prime residential site in heart of Kinsale for €3.25m

The site at Kinsale, Co Cork, features a substantial six-bedroom residence set on about 2.72 acres.

A site with views of Kinsale Harbour and planning permission for a bespoke development of 18 properties has come to the market seeking €3.25 million.

The site features a substantial six-bedroom residence set on about 2.72 acres, offering easy walking access to the yacht-filled harbour, as well as the popular Cork town’s acclaimed cafes, galleries, restaurants, excellent schools, and everyday amenities.

Full planning permission has been secured for a bespoke luxury development of 18 units. According to selling agent Cushman & Wakefield, this offers the potential to deliver “a truly prestigious and distinctive scheme”.

The plans for the residential development include five four-bedroom detached homes; eight three bedroom semi-detached houses; three two-bedroom apartments; and two one-bedroom apartments.

Alternatively, the site, with its sweeping coastal views, also presents an opportunity to a create a “one of a kind” single residence.

Philip Horgan of Cushman & Wakefield said the property represents a prime residential enclave. “Central, elevated, and steeped in character – perfectly suited for those seeking both accessibility and atmosphere in one of Ireland’s most coveted locations.”

Kinsale remains a popular location to live in, but housing can be in short supply. Last month, Cork county councillors voted in favour of changing the County Development Plan to allow more development. Almost 10,000 homes are planned for the greater Cork ring, including towns such as Kinsale, as well as Mallow and Bandon.