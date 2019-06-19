Former AIB branch premises in Terenure seeks offers in excess of €775k

Browne Corrigan Chartered Surveyors is guiding in excess of €775,000 for the freehold interest in AIB’s former bank branch premises in Terenure village, Dublin 6.

Located at 12 Rathfarnham Road, the property is a modern building extending to a gross internal area of 406sq m (4,370sq ft). Its Z4 zoning makes it suitable for a wide range of possible uses including retail, bookmaker, residential, office, healthcare, and other uses, subject to planning permission. The existing layout comprises retail/banking hall accommodation at ground floor with good quality fitted offices at first floor.

The property has the benefit of excellent frontage and visibility to the main road. The local Lidl supermarket and car park is situated immediately to the rear of the premises.

Selling agents Peter Browne and Robert Corrigan say they expect the property to attract interest from potential owner/occupiers, investors and and developers.