Gartner doubles its Dublin footprint with move into Two Park Place

The success of the Clancourt Group’s Park Place development in Dublin city centre continues apace following the arrival of yet another blue-chip tenant to the scheme.

Global research and advisory firm Gartner has recently signed a lease on the third floor at Two Park Place, Hatch Street Upper, Dublin 2. The move sees the New York Stock Exchange-listed firm doubling its Dublin office accommodation to approximately 13,000sq ft with a move from close by Harcourt Street. It is understood Gartner has agreed to pay just under €65 per sq ft to secure its new office space.

Mark Headon of Knight Frank advised the landlord on the transaction, while Gartner was advised by John Shannon of Cushman & Wakefield.

Joint agents CBRE and Knight Frank are also marketing the ground to second floors. These extend to a total of 27,000sq ft and are capable of accommodating requirements from 6,500sq ft upwards. The agents are quoting a rent of €65 per sq ft (€700 per sq m) and €4,500 per car-parking space.

Prime location

Park Place enjoys a prime location overlooking the Iveagh Gardens from Hatch Street. Apart from Gartner, the scheme is home to a number of other leading corporate occupiers including Deloitte, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Slack, Aviva, Dropbox and the IDA.

In addition to Two Park Place, the Clancourt Group has recently achieved practical completion on Station Building Two, a new Grade A office headquarter premises extending to 5,500sq ft located at the site of the former POD nightclub and the original Harcourt Street railway station.

Clancourt will be offering Station Building Two to the market. All enquiries should be directed through joint agents Knight Frank and CBRE.