Five-storey D2 Georgian needing work for €1.5m-plus

BNP Paribas Real Estate is seeking offers in excess of €1.575 million for a Georgian office building at 36 Upper Mount Street, Dublin 2. It is in need of refurbishment.

The five-storey over-basement building extends to 418sq m (4,501sq ft) and has a number of well-preserved Georgian features.

There is an impressive reception area, a passenger lift servicing all floors, CAT 5 cabling, gas-fired central heating, and a fire escape.

There are nine designated car parking spaces to the rear accessed via James’s Place East.

Barry Ronan of BNP said the house was “an excellent starting point for an owner-occupier, investor or developer seeking centrally located refurbishment opportunities in Dublin’s central business district”.

In another Georgian house sale in Dublin, BNP has secured €2.6 million – €200,000 above the guide price – for 32 Upper Fitzwilliam Street, which is let to the Irish Academy of Computer Training at €120,000 a year.

Matthew Vanston of BNP handled the sale of the four-storey over-basement, double-fronted terraced house, which has a floor area of 505sq m (5,435sq ft).