Dublin crane count at 79 on February 1st

There were 79 construction cranes visible over the centre of Dublin on February 1st – down one on the previous month’s total – from the seventh floor of The Irish Times building on Tara Street.

This is still about 135 per cent above the 34 cranes recorded on February 1st, 2016, when the newspaper’s crane survey was launched.

Building work is still concentrated south of the Liffey, where there were 61 cranes (up four on last month) while the count stands at 18 (down five) north of the Liffey.

Clearance work is proceeding at pace on the ESB headquarters site at Fitzwilliam Street in Dublin 2. With a whopping 45,770sq m (492,663sq ft) of space, this is one of the largest redevelopment schemes about to start construction in the capital.

Meanwhile, building work is just under way on an office scheme of 203,700sq ft at a former An Post site behind the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre in the south docklands. This is one of the last significant schemes to go on-site in this part of Dublin where there are very few development opportunities left.

The Irish Times will continue to conduct a crane survey once a month to track construction levels in the city centre.