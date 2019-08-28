Drogheda town site guiding at €1.5m primed for delivery of family homes

Developers looking to capitalise on the demand for affordable family homes within Dublin’s commuter belt will be interested in a significant zoned land bank in Drogheda which agent Savills is offering to the market at a guide price of €1.5 million.

Located on the banks of the River Boyne and within a three-minute drive of both Drogheda town centre and the M1 motorway, the subject holding extends to 60.9 acres (24.65 hectares), which includes 27.1 acres (10.96 hectares) of zoned residential land and 33.8 acres (13.68 hectares) of amenity/recreational zoned lands.

The site benefits from 100 metres of frontage onto St Joseph’s Terrace and is situated to the south of established residential estates including Boyne Meadows, Oldridge Estate, Tullybrook and Boyne Hall.

The immediate vicinity provides numerous amenities within 500 metres including the M1 Retail Park, Aldi, Oliver Plunkett’s GAA Club and St Joseph’s National School. Furthermore, the town itself has an excellent retail offering with three shopping centres including Drogheda Town Centre, Scotch Hall Shopping Centre and Laurence Shopping Centre.

Johnny Hanrahan of Savills says he expects to see a “strong level of interest” in the subject site due to the current undersupply of affordable homes in the Greater Dublin Area.