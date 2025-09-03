QRE secures Bonus for valuations and advisory team

QRE Real Estate Advisers has appointed Deirdre Bonus as director and head of its valuations and advisory business.

Ms Bonus has more than 21 years’ experience in the Irish commercial property industry and is a recognised expert in valuation, rent review and landlord and tenant advisory. She qualified as a chartered surveyor in 2008, is a member of the Society of Chartered Surveyors in Ireland (SCSI) and Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (RICS). She also sits on the SCSI assessor panel for new candidates applying for chartered membership.

Deirdre’s served most recently as director and head of valuation and professional services in Aramark Property. Prior to that she worked as asset manager in developer Joe Reilly’s Chartered Land, associate director in Grant Thornton where she specialised in insolvency and receivership sales, and as valuation surveyor in Lambert Smith Hampton.

Commenting on her appointment at QRE, the firm’s managing director Conor Whelan said: “This is a key appointment to the QRE business and we are delighted to have someone with Deirdre’s experience and professionalism join us to lead our valuation and advisory team. Over the last 21 years Deirdre has built an excellent reputation in Ireland and she has the respect of clients and peers across the commercial real estate industry. We are delighted that our team and our clients will now get the benefit of this experience.”