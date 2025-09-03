Meath site zoned for residential development guiding €1.5m

An aerial view of the site in Oldcastle, Co Meath

Agent Knight Frank is guiding a price of €1.5 million for a substantial site with residential development potential in Oldcastle, Co Meath.

The land, on the outskirts of the existing town centre, is in agricultural use at present and extends to 31.8 acres in total, with direct road frontage on to Oliver Plunkett Street.

The site is within the Meath County Council Development Plan 2021-2027 and comprises a mix of zoning objectives, with 9.8 acres zoned New Residential, with a further 1.5 acres zoned Existing Residential and 0.7 acres zoned Commercial. An additional 18.9 acres fall under rural zoning, presenting an opportunity for a change of zoning in the future to residential use.

Oldcastle is a long-established market town centred on a traditional square. The town offers residents a wide range of amenities including schools, shops, cafes, pubs and sports facilities.

The town is near the borders of Cavan and Westmeath and sits about an hour’s drive from Dublin. The N52 and M3 motorway provide excellent connectivity to the capital and to the nearby urban centres of Kells, Navan, Cavan and Mullingar.

Evan Lonergan and Robert Wilson of Knight Frank say: “Oldcastle town offers a range of local amenities, is well connected and in close proximity to a number of large towns. In addition to the current residential zoning, the site presents an obvious opportunity for further residential zoning. Given the lack of well-located, appropriately zoned and serviced residential land being offered to the market, we would anticipate strong interest in this sale.”