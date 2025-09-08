South Dublin playground ‘destroyed’ in latest arson attack

Firefighters on the scene of a fire at a playground in Sandymount, Dublin 4.

A playground in Dublin has been seriously damaged by fire in the latest of several arson attacks at the same location.

The playground at Sean Moore Park beside Sandymount Strand has been set alight “six or seven times in the last two years”, according to a local councillor.

Fine Gael’s James Geoghegan said the playground, which cost more than €250,000 to build, has been “destroyed” in the latest incident.

“This is a playground that has been attacked six or seven times over the last two years, but this is now the worst damage by a country mile,” the former mayor of Dublin said.

A video of the scene of the arson attack shows flames engulfing the playground’s central slide structure.

Photographs of the playground on Monday morning revealed the extent of the damage, which was described by Cllr Geoghegan as “absolutely shocking”.

The slide has been destroyed by the flames, leaving behind a charred metal shell.

“These vandals have shown total disregard to their community. They have given the two fingers. We need to show that the community are united,” Cllr Geoghegan said.

Gardaí responded to the scene following a report “of an incident of criminal damage by fire” on Sunday at about 9.40pm.

“Fire services extinguished the fire and made the area safe. No injuries were reported at the time,” a Garda statement said.

Investigations are ongoing.

Cllr Geoghegan called for CCTV cameras to be installed in the playground to discourage similar incidents happening.

“We have to secure the playground in a much more serious way and rebuild as quickly as possible,” he added.

Dublin City Council and Dublin Fire Brigade have been contacted for comment.