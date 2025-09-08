Irish universities should have no tariffs on talent

The European Commission says 'the under-representation of women threatens the goals of science in achieving excellence'. Photograph: Getty Images

We must stand in solidarity with those around the world whose voices are being silenced, not only in academia, but anyone standing in solidarity with those that value peace, democracy, equality and fairness.

We must continue to challenge negative behaviours in a society where sexual violence and harassment are increasingly recognised yet remains under-reported, where polarised views are being taken in relation to traditionally marginalised communities, those protected under equality grounds, and people forced to flee their homelands due to facing grave threats to their lives.

Collectively, we all create our culture, in what we say and don’t say, in what we do and don’t do, and in what we tolerate or not.

In Ireland, our higher education institutions provide an open and welcoming culture and strategic objective to deliberately bring students and staff from diverse backgrounds and perspectives together to imagine and create better futures for all. Irish higher education has no tariffs on talent.

The principles of equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI), including fairness and protecting fundamental human rights, remain a priority for organisations that value talent and seek to maximise innovation. Nowhere is this more evident than in the higher education sector in Ireland.

Education has been one of the cornerstones of Ireland’s domestic policy for over half a century. A significant milestone was the introduction of free second-level education in September 1967, followed by free third-level education in 1996. This expansion has had a lasting positive impact on economic development, social mobility, and cultural transformation.

While free education has been revolutionary, investment in broadening participation among underrepresented groups has been equally significant. The Education Act of 1998 enshrined the right to education for all, and ongoing equality legislation has cemented Ireland’s commitment to human rights including the Employment Equality Acts 1998-2015; the Equal Status Acts 2000-2018; the Disability Act 2005; and the Irish Rights and Equality Commission Act 2014 (which introduced the Public Sector Equality and Human Rights Duty).

Over the years, increased participation by women, ethnic minorities including Travellers and Roma, people with disabilities, those from lower socio-economic backgrounds, and other groups historically under-represented has coincided with periods of expansion in many sectors of the economy.

Increasingly, Irish higher education institutions are adopting an intersectional approach, considering race, disability, and socio-economic status from an equality standpoint. Photograph: Getty Images

As a knowledge-based economy, Ireland needs to field our best team. For example, the first Higher Education Authority (HEA) national review of gender equality in Irish higher education institutions reported that gender equality and diversity is good for business and for society. The European Commission recognises this too, noting that “the under-representation of women threatens the goals of science in achieving excellence, as well as being wasteful and unjust”.

While the under-representation of women is just one component of the work we do, progress made to date in this regard is notable. Implementing organisational and cultural change agendas to attract and retain more women in higher education takes a multi-level approach. This has been successfully implemented in Irish higher education through a combination of top-down government requirements and bottom-up grass roots champions who, over time, have challenged the status quo.

Requiring critical reflection of established policy and processes has been a key requirement of the reform of higher education to address systemic sectoral gender inequality in the sector. Athena Swan Ireland, an Irish framework for an Irish system, is an external peer review process to certify that a robust analysis has been done every five years. Academics from all disciplines have participated in examining and challenging the sector’s approach to inclusion.

We know this works because it can be seen in the changes within the sector. Over the last 10 years, there has been a notable increase in the representation of women in senior academic roles. Women now make up 32% of professors, compared to 19% in 2019. In the technological university sector, female head of departments has increased from 29% in 2021 to 40% in 2023.

One of the most visible signs of change may be seen in leadership positions across Irish higher education institutions (HEIs): there are currently six female presidents, compared to only male presidents for the 430-year period prior to 2022, when the first female appointment was made.

Most HEIs now have gender balanced governance and management structures, family friendly policies and practices, and a greater focus on addressing the gender pay gap.

There has been a notable increase in the representation of women in senior academic roles in Ireland over the last decade. Photograph: Getty Images

Increasingly, Irish HEIs are adopting an intersectional approach, considering race, disability, and socio-economic status from an equality standpoint. By examining these intersections, HEIs can better understand the unique individual experience of systemic and societal barriers to participation and progression and bring about a collective positive impact for all our student and staff community and wider society.

Ireland’s sustained commitment to gender equality and human rights has been recognised by the European Union (EU). Five of the 11 higher education and research organisations awarded the title of gender equality champion across the European Union, have been won by Irish HEIs. We should be proud of this achievement. Broadening participation and ensuring higher education is available to all is important to the sector and the economy as a whole, but just as importantly, it speaks to our values.

As the EU faces unprecedented pressure to be the voice of reason and objectivity in an increasing polarised world, we are fortunate to work, study, and live in an environment where intolerance is challenged, and freedom of expression is protected.

Our democratic structures support all voices and perspectives to be heard, and if respectful discourse on divisive topics can’t be had in higher education, where can it be had?

The lead author for this article was Liz Hughes, head of equality, diversity and inclusion at RCSI - University of Medicine and Health Sciences.

The other authors include Marian Duggan, vice president for people and organisation at Technological University of the Shannon; Dr Allison Kenneally, vice president for equality, diversity and inclusion, South East Technological University; Prof Lorraine Leeson, associate vice provost for equality, diversity and inclusion, Trinity College Dublin; Dr Gemma Irvine, vice president for equality and diversity, Maynooth University.