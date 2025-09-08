Pepper cuts variable mortgage rates for 10,000 Irish customers

Pepper said the reduction would bring the average rate across all its variable rate loan books to approximately 5.3 per cent. Photograph: iStock

Credit servicing firm Pepper Advantage Ireland has announced a variable rate mortgage cut for its 10,000 customers.

The company said the latest rate adjustments, ranging from 0.15 per cent and 0.5 per cent, reflect ongoing changes in the interest rate environment.

“As with previous cuts, this reduction will apply primarily to customers who saw the highest increases since July 2022,” it said.

Pepper said letters would be sent to customers this month with reductions taking effect from October.

It said the reduction would bring the average rate across all its variable rate loan books to approximately 5.3 per cent, which is 1.6 per cent higher than when rates - at an European Central Bank level - began rising in July 2022.

The company noted that the loans held by Pepper Advantage “come from a range of different loan books, originated at different times and different rates”.

“Pepper Advantage has hundreds of different variable rates and not a single rate,” it said

“With this reduction, Pepper has implemented all interest rate decreases for variable rate customers, aligning with reductions by the ECB,” it said.