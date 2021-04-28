Irish Life seeks occupier for offices at Cork’s City Gate Park

Irish Life Investment Managers (ILIM) has retained agent Cushman & Wakefield to secure an occupier for 50,000sq ft of Grade A office space at City Gate Park in Mahon, Co Cork.

The accommodation, which comes to the letting market fully-fitted, had been occupied up until recently by technology giant Dell EMC. The company vacated the first and second floors in Block 1, City Gate Park, as part of its plan to bring more of its workforce together at its campus in the nearby town of Ovens.

The accommodation freed up by Dell EMC’s move extends to 50,991sq ft (4,737sq m) in total , and is being made available to let in one lot or sub-divided, as required.

The offices form part of the wider City Gate Park scheme built originally by John Cleary in 2012. The development has an overall capacity of 27,870sq m (300,000sq ft), and more than 500 car-parking spaces.

On-site amenities at the scheme include Naturally Nourished Café, Gym Plus and Starbucks. The offices themselves benefit from excellent levels of natural light, flexible floor plates, lift access and generous basement parking. Neighbouring office occupiers at the City Gate campus include Quest, Telus, RDJ Solicitors, McAfee & SolarWinds. There is a wide variety of retail and services located within a five-minute walk of the development including Tesco, Boots, Zara, Argus and B&Q.

The offices occupy a high-profile suburban location next to the Mater Private, Mahon Point Shopping Centre and Mahon Retail Park. In terms of accessibility, City Gate Park is located on a main bus corridor, close to the South Ring Road network and just 5km from Cork city centre.

Peter O’Flynn of Cushman & Wakefield says: “Outside of the city centre, Mahon is the most popular office location in Cork, and City Gate Park is the stand-out office development in this area. It remains one of the finest working environments in terms of the building fit-out and design, generous floorplates and ample underground car-parking, while there is also a gym, health food café and excellent coffee shop facilities available within the scheme.”