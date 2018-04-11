Derelict Dublin shop once owned by executed 1916 leader for sale

A tobacconist shop once operated by 1916 Proclamation signatory Thomas Clarke in Dublin’s north inner city is to be offered for sale by private treaty at an asking price of about €600,000.

The shop at 55 Amiens Street forms part of a rundown three-storey over-basement building dating from the 1790s, which has been little used in recent years but has considerable development potential. It retains the original wooden shopfront that adorned TS Clarke Tobacconist, Stationer and Newsagent from 1907-1911.

Inside the shop is a concealed door, disguised as a bookshelf, which leads into the adjoining shop. Clarke, who was executed for his role in helping to organise the 1916 Rising, moved his shop in 1911 from the 4,000sq ft Amiens Street building (then one of the boundaries of the Monto red light district) to Parnell Street, formerly known as Great Britain Street.

55 Amiens Street, Dublin

The Amiens Street building is now a protected structure and in need of extensive repairs. It retains numerous period features, including cast-iron fireplaces, wooden sash windows and panelling. The property also includes a large yard with a wide lane access to the rear, which might be developed, subject to planning permission.

Dublin estate agent Dermot Herlihy of Herlihy Auctioneers is handling the sale of the Georgian building, which is located on the edge of the International Financial Services Centre.

Amiens Street is also one of the best connected streets in the country with Dart, intercity rail and Luas services, as well as Busáras within a short walk.