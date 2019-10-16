Clonskeagh site with planning for 43 apartments at €5.5m

A prime residential site in south Dublin with full planning permission for up to 43 apartments is for sale in a targeted process at a guide price of €5.5 million.

Located on Roebuck Road in Clonskeagh, the 0.20 hectare (0.50 acre) site is being pitched directly to developers and investors by agent Lisney with the benefit of two existing planning permissions.

The original full planning permission for 30 apartments is more suited to the traditional owner-occupier market, while the new permission, granted on July 5th last, is more suited to the Build-to-Rent (BTR) sector.

The site is in an area zoned “objective A” in the Dún Laoghaire and Rathdown County Development Plan 2016-2022, the stated aim of which is “to protect and/or improve residential amenity”.

The property comprises a site of 0.202 ha (0.5 acres) that was previously used as a petrol filling station, shop and car wash. It is currently vacant. There is a detached storage unit of 100sq m (1076sq ft) and also a canopy over part of the former filling station.

The property is on the western side of Roebuck Road, which is a continuation of Clonskeagh Road. In the heart of south Dublin, it is 5km south of St Stephen’s Green and 4km north of Dundrum Town Centre.

The surrounding area is mostly residential with a number of housing estates, along with one-off detached and semi-detached houses. The property is immediately opposite the Islamic Centre of Ireland and UCD’s Belfield campus, and within close proximity of a range of primary and secondary schools, and sporting facilities.

The location is highly-accessible by public transport, with numerous Dublin Bus routes serving the immediate area. The property sits just 2km east of the Windy Arbour Luas stop.