€2.3m sought for warehouse in Baldoyle Industrial Estate

In something of a rare occurrence for Baldoyle Industrial Estate, one of the larger units at the scheme has come for sale.

Industrial property specialist Harvey is guiding a price of €2.3 million for the freehold interest of Unit 67 Grange Close, a detached warehouse and office facility extending to 2,427sq m (26,130sq ft).

A self-contained unit within the building comprising 455sq m (4,894sq ft) is let to Liam O’Loughlin, trading as New Ireland Motors since 2002, and the tenant is currently over-holding on an existing lease. The current rent of €31,200 is likely to rise at lease renewal.

The industrial warehouse space has a clear internal height of 7.2m and benefits from high-output lighting throughout. The roof of the entire structure is of twin-skin insulated metal decking. Loading access is provided by seven level access doors. Concrete service yard and marshalling areas are provided on three sides of the building.

A total of 392sq m (4,219sq ft) of two-storey offices and staff facilities are located at the front of the property. Finishes generally include suspended ceilings with recessed light fittings, perimeter trunking, electric heating, ground floor window shutters, canteen etc.

Baldoyle Industrial Estate is situated 10km northeast of Dublin city centre. The extension to the Malahide Road (N32) provides rapid access to the M50 and M1 motorways, Dublin Airport, Dublin Port Tunnel and all main arterial routes. Howth Junction Dart Station is located within a 10-minute walk of the property.

Kieran Casey, who is handling the sale on behalf of Harvey, says: “It’s a rare occurrence for one of the larger units in Baldoyle Industrial Estate to become available for sale. This estate represents the traditional industrial location in the northeast of Dublin, and is dominated by owner occupiers.”