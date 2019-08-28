CBRE strengthens investment team as value of sales surpasses €2bn mark

CBRE has moved to bolster the ranks of its investment team with the return to the fold of Dessie Kilkenny.

Kilkenny’s appointment follows a near-seven-year stint as a director in Savills’ investment division, where he worked on a range of high-value transactions involving key clients including Ballymore, Kennedy Wilson, Irish Life SW3 and BCP Asset Management. Prior to joining Savills, he had worked for five years at CBRE.

A member of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland (SCSI) and the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS), Kilkenny will join CBRE as an executive director.

Commenting on the appointment, Kyle Rothwell, Head of CBRE’s investment team, said “I am delighted to welcome Dessie back to CBRE to join what is a first-class team. Our aim is to provide unrivalled real-estate advice to our clients across all sectors including offices, retail, industrial, residential and capital raising and I have no doubt that Dessie will be a hugely significant addition to our team”.

Myles Clarke, MD of CBRE in Ireland, said: “Dessie’s track record of success with key clients and transactions in recent years leaves him ideally placed to join Kyle’s team of leaders in the Irish real-estate investment market”

CBRE’s investment team transacted over €1 billion of real-estate trades in 2018 and are currently mandated on over €2 billion of sales in the Irish market.