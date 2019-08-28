Blanchardstown industrial unit seeks ‘competitive rent’ of €475k per annum

Agent CBRE is guiding what it describes as a “competitive rent” of €475,000 per annum (€7.78 per sq ft / €83.82 per sq m) for a ground-floor manufacturing and production space of 5,669sq m (61,021sq ft) in Clyde House at Blanchardstown Business and Technology Park, Dublin 15.

The subject unit briefly comprises a main production area with a clear internal height of 4.1 metres and two dock levellers, and is finished with polished and sealed concrete floors. There is an extensive loading yard to the rear with a maximum depth of 35 metres. The area also incorporates office and amenity areas totalling 397sq m (4,273 sq ft) for the tenant’s sole use.

Vehicular access to the warehouse accommodation is via secure electronic gates to the side of the premises. The enclosed concrete yard offers an ample circulation and marshalling area for heavy goods vehicles. There are 50 designated car bays available for the tenant’s use. The main customer reception area for the building is staffed from the hours of 7am to 7pm daily.

Blanchardstown Business and Technology Park is located 4.8km from the interchange of the M50 motorway with the Navan Road (N3) and is situated just 12km from Dublin city centre.

The scheme has seen extensive growth in recent years owing to the standard of its offering and close proximity to the N3, M2, M1, the Dublin Port Tunnel and Dublin Airport. The property also benefits from rapid access to the M50 motorway which provides access to all national arterial routes from Dublin. The park also benefits from the provision of 24/7 security.

Existing operators at Blanchardstown Business and Technology Park include Digital Realty, K2, Equinix, Ipsen Pharmaceutics, Paypal, Ebay, Symatec, and D B Schenker.

Jarlath Lynn of CBRE says he expects to see strong interest in the space at Clyde House due to the “extremely limited” supply of quality industrial stock within the Dublin market at present.