Chinese investments, AIB and Irish life team up and who foots the bill?

Almost 1,100 Chinese citizens have paid up to ¤1 million each into social housing, nursing home and other projects, making their country the biggest player in a Government cash-for-residency scheme. Barry O’Halloran reports.

AIB is in exclusive talks to set up a life and pensions joint venture with Irish Life, as it seeks to boost its income and product offering in an era when ultra-low interest rates are weighing on lending margins. Joe Brennan has the details.

The Pokémon Company has entered into a long-term lease for 5,000sq ft of space distributed across the third and fourth floors at 2 Central Plaza, the classical commercial building immediately adjacent to the iconic Sam Stephenson-designed main tower. Ronald Quinlan reports.

EasyGo claims to have surpassed the ESB as the State’s largest provider of electric vehicle (EV) charge points., writes Eoin Burke-Kennedy.

Lioncor is on course to secure over more than ¤40 millionfrom the sale of the redeveloped Chatham House to the European Parliament., reports Ronald Quinlan.

Developers and investors involved in the delivery of accommodation for Dublin’s private rented sector ( market will be interested in the sale of a prime development site in south Dublin. Ronald Quinlan reports.

Irish consumer sentiment slumped again in January as coronavirus cases surged and the country entered another national lockdown, reports Eoin Burke-Kennedy.

December was another record month for contactless paymentswith the monthly value of contactless spending surpassing €1 billion for the first time, according to the latest figures published by Banking and Payments Federation Ireland, writes Colin Gleeson.

In her weekly column Fiona Reddan wonders just who is going to pay for the costs of working from home?

