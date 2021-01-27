Pokémon to pay €60 per sq ft for offices at former Central Bank HQ

As the redevelopment of the Central Bank’s former Dame Street headquarters nears completion, Hines and the Peterson Group have secured a further office tenant for the scheme.

The Pokémon Company has entered into a long-term lease for 5,000sq ft of space distributed across the third and fourth floors at 2 Central Plaza, the classical commercial building immediately adjacent to the iconic Sam Stephenson-designed main tower.

The Japanese-headquartered media franchise is understood to have agreed to pay a rent of just over €60 per sq ft for its new offices, along with a break option on its lease.

The Pokémon Company is primarily responsible for the licensing and marketing of the TV shows, trading cards, comic books and toys based on the fictional creatures beloved the world over by children of all ages.

Krispy Kreme

News of the company’s decision to locate its Dublin offices at Central Plaza comes just two months after the US fast food giant Krispy Kreme signalled its intention to open its second Irish doughnut outlet at the development.

The eight floors of office space at One Central Plaza meanwhile are already leased to flexible workspace provider WeWork, and in addition to Amtrust Financial which occupies 6-8 College Green, the scheme is set to house more than 1,300 office workers. Upon completion, it is expected the Dame Street complex will accommodate some 1,500 workers on site across all uses.