Cairn Homes faces delay, different faces of emigration and MSD plans expansion

Proposals for 420 new homes face a potential delay after planners have told the builder, Cairn Homes, that it would be unlikely to get permission for the development in its current form. Barry O’Halloran reports.

Ulster Bank has this morning announced operating profit of €15 million for 2018 as the bank rebounded from a €151 million loss.

A Dublin technology and patent company has launched a fresh swathe of US lawsuits against high-profile web and data giants, including the online retailer and media group Amazon and Dropbox, a cloud storage site, writes Mark Paul.

Drug giant MSD has applied for planning permission for a major expansion of its Carlow manufacturing plant. Dominic Coyle has the details.

Stripe founders Patrick and John Collison have been chosen as The Irish Times Business People of the Month for January, an award run in association with KPMG.

Irish tech developer Actionpoint is gearing up to provide the Abu Dhabi Formula 1 Grand Prix organiser with a new software system in an agreement it hopes will lead to similar deals in elite motor sport, writes Barry O’Halloran.

John FitzGerald looks at how Northern Ireland and the Republic experience emigration.

In Agenda, Eoin Burke-Kennedy wonders what Eir’s broadband plan is going to achieve.

Laura Slattery meets Diageo HRchief Mairéad Nayager who issetting the equality agenda at the drinks giant. Also, in her regular column, Laura charts the weird and wonderful Planet Business week.

Morgan Mangan writes about how leadership is honed over an entire career, not thrust upon somebody by virtue of their title.

Caveat find that there is still no love lost between Glanbia and Kerrygold, despite the season that’s in it.

Brexit Proof meets Jennifer McKeever, director of Airporter, which runs buses between Derry and Belfast’s airports on how Brexit will affect the business.

