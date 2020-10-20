Business owners: How will your business cope with Level 5?

The Irish Times wants to hear from you: What measures are you taking to continue trading?

Will your business be able to continue trading during Level 5 restrictions? Photograph Nick Bradshaw for The Irish Times

As businesses across the country prepare to close or adapt to takeaway only on Wednesday as Level 5 restrictions are imposed to control the spread of Covid-19, The Irish Times would like to hear from business owners, managers and workers.

Do you agree there’s a need for further restrictions? What impact do you think this will have on your business? How did you survive the first lockdown? How has your business recovered (or not) in the months since?

Do you think the business will be able to survive these restrictions in the coming weeks or months? What impact could it have on your income, your company’s finances, you personally, and your staff?

Are the Government supports on offer enough? What measures will you be taking to try to ensure your business remains trading? Do you have suggestions for other businesses? What message would you like to send to customers?

How will Level 5 affect you and your business?

You can share your experiences and views using this form.

Please attach a photograph of you (and/or a photograph linked to your business) if you have one, and website/phone details if you are continuing to trade online.

Don't forget to tell us a little about the business too - who owns it, how long it has been in operation, how many staff you employ, who your customers are, etc. 

A selection of responses will be published in The Irish Times.

If you are reading this on The Irish Times app, click here to access the form. If you are having issues accessing the form, please email your response to ckenny@irishtimes.com.

Thank you.

