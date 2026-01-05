Uisce Éireann repaired leaks on a third of Dublin’s water supply in just over 24 hours. Illustration: Paul Scott

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

Irish corporate insolvencies fell slightly last year from a six-year high in 2024 but the number of company collapses could accelerate if unemployment continues to rise, according to PwC.

There were 848 companies which entered insolvency in 2025, slightly down on the 868 seen the previous year, which was the highest in six years. Hugh Dooley has the story.

Meanwhile, profits slumped at Bacardi-controlled Teeling Whiskey last year during a challenging year for the sector, according to newly filed financial accounts.

The Dublin-based distillery, which was founded by the Teeling brothers, Jack and Stephen, but is now majority owned by drinks giant Bacardi, saw pretax profits fall by more than 90 per cent during a challenging period for Ireland’s whiskey industry.

Also this morning, you can read all about how Uisce Éireann repaired leaks on a third of Dublin’s water supply in just over 24 hours.

The State water company completed one of its biggest-ever repair projects to a key pipeline that is critical to Dublin’s supplies in not much more than 24 hours last August, it has said.

The pipe repaired in August connects the Uisce Éireann water treatment plant at Ballymore Eustace, Co Kildare, with a reservoir in Saggart, Co Dublin. It supplies one third of greater Dublin’s water, according to Mark O’Duffy, the project manager. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

Finally, FT columnist Miranda Green is starting off the new year with a “productivity hack”, as she calls it.

She says many women begin to suffer with insomnia around middle age. In what may be somewhat unwelcome advice on the Monday morning of the first full working week of the year for a lot people, she suggests embracing “the bonus of a couple of extra hours to get on top of things”.

Good luck with that.

If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.