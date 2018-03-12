Pre-tax loss soars to €231m at food group Aryzta

Revenues at Swiss-Irish food group Aryzta fell by 6.3 per cent in the first half of the year, as the beleaguered bakery group reported a pre-tax loss of €231 million for the period.

In the six months to January 31st 2018, the Cuisine de France maker reported a drop in revenues to €1.8 billion, due to difficulties in its US bakery business. Revenues in the group’s North America division fell by 14.1 per cent to €786.4 million, driven by volume declines at the Cloverhill Chicago and Cicero bakeries, which were disposed of subsequent to the end of the period. Excluding Cloverhill, group revenues would have achieved organic growth of 1.3 per cent. A note in the group’s accounts show that it took an impairment charge of €151 million in relation to the disposal of these assets,.

In Europe, revenues rose by 0.7 per cent, driven primarily by increases in price/mix, while in the rest of the world, revenues were also up, by 2.2 per cent. Group earnings (EBITDA) fell by 30 per cent to €161.3 million, while EBITDA margins fell by 300 basis points to 9 per cent.

Aryzta chief executive Kevin Toland said the group is “ actively implementing” a range of measures to improve its earnings.

“We are in a multi year turnaround programme. Under our new leadership team, we are reshaping the group’s focus on our core B2B frozen bakery customers, improving operational efficiencies and deleveraging the balance sheet,” he said.

Of the group’s investment in French frozen foods group Picard, which it has been looking to offload, Aryzta said that the company paid a cash dividend of some €53.3 million during the period. It also noted that while “progress continues to be made on the sale process, disposal of the group’s investment is

currently only possible with agreement of both joint venture partners.”

In other news, Aryzta said that Pat Morrissey, general counsel & company secretary, is to step down from the board, and it will commence a process to look for his successor, with an appointment to be announced “in due course”.