Greencore appoints Emma Hynes as new chief financial officer

Greencore has appointed a new chief financial officer, with Press Up Entertainment’s Emma Hynes taking up the role from May 19th.

It marks a move back to the food group for Ms Hynes, who was with Greencore for more than 11 years before moving to Press Up in 2019 as chief financial officer. Prior to that, she was group finance director at Greencore. Ms Hynes holds an MBA from Dublin City University and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ireland.

The appointment comes following the announcement that outgoing CFO Eoin Tonge would leave the group in May, joining retailer Marks and Spencer. She will join the company as chief financial officer designate on April 6th, beginning the transition.

“We are delighted that Emma is returning to Greencore having gained invaluable experience with an external company,” said Greencore chief executive Patrick Coveney. “Emma was an outstanding finance leader during her tenure with us and has an in-depth knowledge of both the Group and the food and beverage sector. I greatly look forward to working with her.”