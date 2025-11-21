BusinessBusiness Awards

The Irish Times Business Person of the Month: Niall Browne, chief executive at Dawn Meats

Waterford-based company secured approval for €133m purchase of majority stake in NZ meat processor Alliance Group

Fri Nov 21 2025 - 05:002 MIN READ

Niall Browne, the chief executive of Dawn Meats, has been chosen as The Irish Times Businessperson of the Month for October, an award run in association with Bank of Ireland.

During the month, the Waterford-based meat processor received the green light to acquire a majority stake in New Zealand’s biggest meat processor, Alliance Group.

The Irish company has paid $270 million NZD (€132 million) to acquire a 65 per cent shareholding in Alliance.

Responding to the vote by Alliance shareholders, Mr Browne said: “We are pleased and excited by the outcome of the vote by Alliance’s farmer-shareholders and we now look forward to maximising the potential of the new opportunities this strategic partnership will unlock in the future for both Dawn Meats and Alliance.”

READ MORE

Facebook Ireland former boss Gareth Lambe: ‘It gave us the ick, seeing Zuckerberg cosy up to Trump’

Was Paschal Donohoe a safe pair of hands or the luckiest minister for finance in history?

What’s really holding women back at work?

Building a platform to allow companies handle the huge amount of data that goes with AI

“Having the ability to now grow in partnership with some of New Zealand’s leading farmers and create a year-round supply for our customers between the northern and southern hemispheres is a fantastic opportunity and one our customers are already responding to,” he added.

Speaking to The Irish Times at the time of the shareholder approval, Browne said that while the appetite for red meat was on the rise globally, there were limited opportunities to secure supplies to satisfy that demand.

“For a company like Dawn, which has grown to the size it has in Ireland and Britain, there is not much more we can grow in those jurisdictions,” he said.

Dawn Meats is a family-owned business founded in 1980. According to its website, it has more than 8,000 employees, exports to about 50 countries, and has annual turnover in excess of €3 billion.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up to the Business Today newsletter for the latest new and commentary in your inbox

  • Listen to Inside Business podcast for a look at business and economics from an Irish perspective

Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning