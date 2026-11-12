Denis O’Brien’s Camiral resort in Spain returns to profit

Camiral has two golf courses on the resort’s 540-hectare forested estate

The group owned by businessman Denis O’Brien that operates the five-star Camiral resort in Girona in Spain last year returned to profit, with pretax profits of £826,000 (€988,000). The resort will host golf’s Ryder Cup in 2031.

It will be the second time Spain has hosted the Ryder Cup, 34 years after Seve Ballesteros captained Europe to victory at Valderrama in 1997.

Consolidated accounts filed to the UK’s Companies House show that Murryhill Holdings Ltd returned to profit as revenues surged by 49 per cent from £38.8 million to £57.86 million (€69.2 million) in 2025.

The principal activity of the group is the construction, promotion, marketing and operation of the Camiral resort.

In a note with the accounts the directors said that this activity includes the construction and sale of residential homes and apartments, the operation of a leisure complex including golf courses, a hotel and wellness facility.

The group’s revenues are made up of construction and hotel revenues; construction revenues increased by 123 per cent from £13.9 million to £31.08 million.

The group’s revenues also include a “service revenue” which rose by 7 per cent from £24.9 million to €26.7 million.

Camiral has two golf courses on the resort’s 540-hectare forested estate and has been a regular host of big international events, including three editions of the Open de España and the DP World Tour’s Catalunya Championship.

The resort also includes a five-star Camiral hotel and the 50-bedroom purpose-built boutique Lavida hotel.

The pretax profit of £826,000 follows a pretax loss of £2.56 million in 2024 – a positive swing of £3.38 million.

The pretax profit also takes account of non-cash depreciation, amortisation and impairment costs of £3.07 million.

The profit also takes into account interest payable of £1.22 million offset by a share of profits in associates received of £1.26 million.

Operating lease costs last year totalled £1.63 million.

The business continued to expand in 2025 with it paying out £5.74 million to acquire tangible fixed assets; this followed a payout of £5.18 million under that heading in 2024.

Staff numbers increased from 389 to 414.

Staff costs rose from £10.64 million to £11.86 million.

The ultimate parent entity of Murryhill Holdings Ltd is the Isle of Man-registered Distell Ltd and the accounts state that “the ultimate beneficial owner of the Group is Denis O’Brien”.