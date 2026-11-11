Man (27) settles case over alleged failure to inform mother of epilepsy drug risks for €5m

Kavanagh was born on September 3rd, 1998, and it is claimed that as a result of the ingestion of the Epilim he suffered injury. Photograph: David Sleator

A 27-year-old man with spina bifida who sued claiming there was an alleged failure to inform his mother when she was pregnant of a risk associated with taking an epilepsy drug has settled a High Court action for €5 million.

It was claimed there was a failure to inform Mark Kavanagh’s mother Collette that sodium valproate − with the brand name Epilim − carried an estimated 1 per cent risk of spina bifida for a foetus.

The settlement of Kavanagh’s case against Tallaght University Hospital (TUH) and the HSE is without an admission of liability and was reached after mediation.

Oonah McCrann, Kavanagh’s counsel instructed by Cantillons Solicitors, told the court his client’s mother was diagnosed with epilepsy in the early 1990s, and before and during her pregnancy she was prescribed Epilim.

Counsel said it was their case that Kavanagh was exposed to sodium valproate in utero and he developed significant injuries as a consequence, including spina bifida.

Kavanagh, who has to use a wheelchair, was diagnosed with spina bifida after his birth in 1998. He also suffers from seizures and requires life long care.

Kavanagh, who is from Rathfarnham, Dublin, told the court he wanted to thank his mother for everything she had done for him. He told Judge Tony O’Connor she was a brilliant mother.

Kavanagh had through his mother sued the HSE and TUH.

It was claimed Kavanagh’s mother was unaware of the significantly increased risk of injury to the foetus. Had she been aware of the alleged risk, she would not have taken the medication while pregnant, it was claimed.

Kavanagh was born on September 3rd, 1998, and it is claimed that as a result of the ingestion of the Epilim he suffered injury.

In the proceedings it was claimed there was an alleged failure to exercise any or reasonable care for the safety of the baby.

It was further claimed there was an alleged failure to discuss with the mother whether she had an intention to conceive in circumstances where she was being prescribed Epilim.

It was also contended there was an alleged failure to advise the mother about the availability of alternative anticonvulsant medication which could have been prescribed to treat her partial onset seizures.

There was, it was claimed, a failure to advise the mother that sodium valproate if taken while pregnant carried a 1 per cent risk of the foetus developing spinal bifida.

Liability was denied in the case and it was contended the management of the mother was entirely consistent with general neurological practice at the time.

Approving the settlement, the judge said that Kavanagh had movingly expressed how he appreciated the work his mother has done for him.