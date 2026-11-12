Cars in a partially submerged parking lot in Lisbon yesterday as storms battered the Portuguese capital. Photograph: AFP via Getty Images

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If the heavy rain and strong winds were not clear enough indicators that Web Summit’s Wednesday offering had been washed away, the sight of half a dozen men taking down the front gates settled the matter for those who still turned up at the Lisbon venue. Stephen Conneely reports from the rain-sodden Portuguese capital.

In Ask the Lawyer, Joanne Hunt answers a question from a reader who wonders what their mother can do to cut the tax bill on an inheritance and a gift valued at a combined €378,000.

After the recent spate of cyberattacks, writes Emmet Ryan, many people have been asking in a panic: “If the hackers could do that, then what else are they capable of?” That’s the wrong question to ask. They are capable of doing far worse, but you should be asking whether doing so is really in their interest.

Vital Healthcare, formerly part of London-listed DCC, has agreed to buy Portlaoise-based wheelchairs-to-stairlifts supplier Beechfield Healthcare for an undisclosed sum.

Meanwhile, in all the chatter about wardrobe budgets and tracksuit tops triggered by RTÉ’s appearance before an Oireachtas committee last week, Cantillon highlights one core issue that has not been given much of an airing.

Housing: construction slowdown, price-to-income running at twice the EU average, and the rise of the approved housing body sector Listen | 35:14

Separately, Cantillon explains how Deloitte threw a housing hand grenade into Government Buildings this week.

The High Court has appointed joint provisional liquidators to a Dublin-registered charter airline that has run into financial difficulties due to the Iran war and the rise in the price of fuel.

The team behind MedWrite, a new clinical documentation platform designed to relieve the administrative burden on hard-pressed healthcare professionals, are our Innovators to Watch this week.

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