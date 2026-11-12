Ireland team announcement live: Andy Farrell to name lineup for Fiji clash

Can Ireland beat Fiji and South Africa? Listen | 44:12 Gordon D'Arcy and John O'Sullivan react to Ireland's win over Argentina and ask what it shows about Irelands chances in upcoming matches with Fiji and South Africa. They also discuss with host Nathan Johns the major talking points from all the weekend's action, and some controversial team decisions made by Andy Farrell to cover the list of injuries. Presented by Nathan Johns. Produced by Andrew McNair.

If you’re looking for more rugby chatter, join our Irish Times Rugby WhatsApp community and get our best rugby writing sent directly to your messages inbox.

Join our Irish Times Rugby WhatsApp community Get the best of our writing in the Irish Times rugby community. Photograph: Henry Simpson/Inpho Join our Irish Times Rugby WhatsApp community and get our best rugby writing sent directly to your messages inbox. From provincial and European news to coverage of Ireland’s Autumn internationals, you won’t miss an update. Join here: https://chat.whatsapp.com/DaV5S7cDxWF0xDDILjarcw

Here is Gerry Thornley’s prediction piece:

“A little surprisingly, but mindful of the short run to the World Cup, the indications are that Sam Prendergast may be retained at outhalf. For Ciarán Frawley, a dozen of his 14 caps have been as a replacement, and only once has he started a Test at 10. However, his move to Connacht, where he has quickly established himself as the first-choice outhalf, has been a success.

“Although Craig Casey started last week, the probability is that he will rotate with Jamison Gibson-Park. The latter’s only outings so far this season have been Leinster’s win over Munster last month and a 26-minute cameo against Argentina last Friday, so he could surely do with more rugby before facing the Springboks.”

[ Ireland’s Mack Hansen may swap to fullback for Fiji clash as Andy Farrell is forced into re-shuffleOpens in new window ]

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Andy Farrell’s team announcement for Ireland’s Nations Championship match against Fiji at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday night. Farrell has been forced into reshuffle with a few injuries, although he may have picked this as the game anyway to experiment and use the depth of his squad. Nick Timoney could play number eight and Hansen at fullback, but we’ll see what Farrell decides when the team is announced about 2pm.

Ireland won their first match of the Nations Championship comfortably, 42-12, and will look to keep that momentum going ahead of the match against world champions South Africa next weekend. Meanwhile, Fiji lost 54-17 to France and will look to bounce back.