Budget fallout and can Mark Duffy come up with a PTSB bid?

Jack Chambers TD Minister for Public Expenditure and Minister for Finance Simon Harris unveiled the budget on Tuesday. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw / The Irish Times

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It’s the morning after the day before, as it were. While you can read all about the budget fallout here, Dominic Coyle’s budget Q&A is already up and running this morning. You can submit your questions to him, along with Ruth Gilligan and Beryl Power of PwC.

Away from the budget, shares in Kenmare Resources jumped as much as 45 per cent on Tuesday after the company confirmed an Irish Times report that an Abu Dhabi mining firm had made an approach about a possible bid for the rare earths firm. Joe Brennan, who broke the original story, has the latest.

Joe also reports that airport operator DAA made €90 million in revenues last year from its car parks in Dublin and Cork, according to new disclosures in a document for its debt investors.

Shutting down a power plant for six months for repairs cost State energy company ESB almost €11 million last year, new figures show. As Barry O’Halloran reports, Coolkeeragh ESB Ltd lost £9.16 million (€10.8 million) before tax last year after it was forced to close the power plant from June to December, according to recently filed accounts.

Former Bank of Scotland Ireland boss Mark Duffy has indicated his Centerbridge Capital may make a last minute bid for PTSB. But, as John McManus points out in his column, he will have an uphill climb to make it happen.

Bank of Ireland is to invest €10 milion in the Impact Ireland USA Fund, an investment vehicle run by Dublin-headquartered Venturewave Capital and backed by U2 members The Edge and Adam Clayton. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports.

Former RTÉ finance chief Mari Hurley has been awarded shares valued at close to €325,000 in her new role with landlord Ires Reit, subject to performance targets, some of which could be released early if a takeover of the company is completed. Killian Woods has the story.

What does it take to be a successful influencer? After it emerged that Tullamore-based fashion entrepreneur and social media influencer Lisa McGowan paid herself a pay package of €1.9 million last year, here is how to make it in that world.

In Commercial Property, Ronald Quinlan reports on a French investor looking to offload three properties in Dublin and Galway for more than €19 million, while Aviva is seeking an operator for a hotel it plans to develop near Grafton Street in Dublin.

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