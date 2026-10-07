Aviva seeks operator for new luxury hotel on Dublin’s Clarendon Street

Aviva Life & Pensions Ireland is seeking an experienced hotel operator to lease a new, luxury hotel it intends to develop near Grafton Street in Dublin’s south city centre. The hotel, which will have frontage on to Clarendon Street (number 38-44) and South William Street (number 52-55) will comprise a seven-storey-over-basement 184-bedroom along with a restaurant, bar and commercial space, subject to planning permission. The proposed scheme will involve the refurbishment of four Georgian buildings on South William Street which will comprise commercial use at ground floor and basement level (364sq m) and 10 apartment suites on the upper floors, extending to a total area of 864sq m.

The subject site was acquired in 2016 by Aviva’s predecessor, Friends First, as part of its wider €30 million purchase of nine retail and office properties within the Madrid Portfolio, which was assembled by developer Bernard McNamara at the tail end of the Celtic Tiger era to facilitate the development of an upmarket shopping enclave between Clarendon Street and South William Street.

Aviva’s proposed hotel will occupy a prime location within a short walk of Grafton Street and St Stephen’s Green, and numerous of the capital’s visitor attractions including Trinity College, Christ Church Cathedral, The Guinness Storehouse, The National Gallery of Ireland and the National Museum.

The area is well connected by public transport and is near the Luas green line stop at St Stephen’s Green and numerous Dublin Bus routes. The planned MetroLink will improve the proposed hotel’s accessibility in years to come, with the planned St Stephen’s Green station increasing connectivity to Dublin Airport particularly.

Alexandra Sheeran of CBRE’s hotels division says: “This hotel development is a fantastic opportunity for operators to secure a prime, turnkey development in Dublin’s most sought-after location. The project offers hoteliers the chance to collaborate with the developer to create a wonderful hotel in one of Dublin city’s most exclusive areas.”