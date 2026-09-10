Ryanair investors revolt over O’Leary pay

Under the deal, Michael O'Leary would receive an option to buy 10 million shares, which could net him at least €150 million. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA Wire

Ryanair suffered a significant shareholder revolt over a pay deal that could yield a €150 million payout for its boss Michael O’Leary.

The airline’s investors voted by about two-to-one in favour of a new contract that runs from 2028 to 2032, O’Leary said on Thursday ahead of the carrier’s annual meeting in Dublin. The company is due to publish the final result of the vote later on Thursday.

Under the deal, struck over the summer and designed to keep O’Leary at the airline, he would receive an option to buy 10 million shares, which could net him at least €150 million.

The package was devised to replace O’Leary’s current pay arrangement, under which he stands to gain up to €100 million in return for doubling the carrier’s post-tax earnings or overseeing a share price rise of 80 per cent. That deal, unveiled in 2019, also suffered pushback, with almost half of Ryanair’s investors refusing to back the deal.

O’Leary has repeatedly defended his remuneration packages, saying he is paid a modest basic salary and only receives significant sums if the airline hits stretching financial performance targets.

“If we hit the targets the shareholders will be thrilled with themselves,” he said earlier this year.

Under the latest deal, the long-time Ryanair chief will be able to exercise his options if the share price hits €42 – a rise of two-thirds on the current price – or if the company’s post-tax profits rise by about 75 per cent to €4 billion.

Ryanair shares have fallen by about a quarter this year, with the Iran conflict dragging global airline stocks lower.

The outspoken executive said previously that his next contract will be his last before he hands over to a “nicer” successor.