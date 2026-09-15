Man killed (30s) and woman injured after M4 collision in Co Meath

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

A man in his 30s has died following a two-vehicle collision in Co Meath.

The collision occurred on the M4 road westbound at junction 9, near Enfield, at about 2.30pm on Tuesday.

One of the drivers, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has since been removed to the local mortuary where a post-mortem examination will take place. The coroner has been notified.

A woman in her 30s was brought to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The road is closed pending examination by Garda forensic collision investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling on the M4 near junction 9 between 2pm and 3pm on Tuesday and who may have camera footage are asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trim Garda Station on 046 942 6140, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.