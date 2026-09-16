UK

Suspected London ‘Putney Pusher’ found dead, media reports say

Nicholas Brandram (44) had been arrested in June on suspicion of grievous bodily harm

A CCTV image, received via London’s Metropolitan Police, showing a male jogger on Putney Bridge, London. Photograph: Reuters
A CCTV image, received via London’s Metropolitan Police, showing a male jogger on Putney Bridge, London. Photograph: Reuters
Wed Sept 16 2026 - 19:281 MIN READ

The man suspected of being the “Putney ‌Pusher”, who knocked a woman into the path of an oncoming bus in ‌London nine years ago in a mystery incident that attracted huge publicity, has ​been found dead, British media reported on Wednesday.

Nicholas Brandram (44) had been arrested in June on suspicion of grievous bodily harm over the event, which ​occurred on Putney Bridge in May 2017, the reports said.

Closed-circuit TV footage had ⁠captured the moment a man jogging along the bridge inexplicably ‌pushed ‌the ​33-year-old victim to the ground. Her head and upper body fell into the path of an ⁠oncoming bus, which managed ​to swerve out of her ​way.

Despite attracting huge media attention, a suspect was not traced ‌at the time and no ​motive for what happened was found.

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Media reports said Brandram, a ⁠descendant of queen Victoria who ⁠had ​also been arrested on suspicion of drug possession, had now been found dead at his home in west London.

London police confirmed in a statement that a man had been found unresponsive at an address in Chiswick on Tuesday.

“Sadly, a 44-year-old man was pronounced dead at ‌the scene. His next of kin ⁠have been informed,” the statement said. “At this time his death is being treated as unexpected, but is ‌not believed to be suspicious.”

British media said Brandram was a grandson of princess Katherine ​of Greece and Denmark, served in the ​British military and had also worked at HSBC’s private banking branch. – Reuters

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