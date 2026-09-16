The Central Bank's latest Quarterly Economic Bulletin makes for mixed reading for the Govermment. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

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As the budget draws ever closer, the Central Bank did not provide much comfort to the Government in its latest quarterly bulletin. The bank revised up its inflation forecasts for this year and next, while cutting its estimate for housing completions. Eoin Burke-Kennedy has the full story.

Staying with the budget, the Government has already slipped out a good deal of what will be coming on October 6th. Cliff Taylor takes us through what we know so far about it.

Irish Government borrowing costs spiked on Tuesday at their highest level since late 2013 – when the State was coming out of an international bailout programme – as debt investors upped their bets on a raft of European Central Bank rate increases over the next 12 months. Joe Brennan reports.

What do Michael O’Leary and Brian Cowen have in common? More than you may realise. John McManus explains all in his column.

After the ECB increased interest rates last week, now is the time to figure out if you are on the best value mortgage you can get. Joanne Hunt looks at some of the options in Money Matters.

One in four Irish mortgage holders mistakenly believed they were required to purchase their home insurance through their mortgage lender when buying their home, a survey has shown.

Social media platform TikTok is set to lay off more Irish-based workers, with jobs in its ecommerce team under threat. As Ciara O’Brien reports, it is understood a small number of roles could go, with approximately a dozen staff affected by the new round of lay-offs at the company’s base in Dublin’s Sorting Office in the south docks.

In Commercial Property, Ronald Quinlan reports that Hibernia Real Estate has put a portfolio of 293 apartments in Dundrum on the market for about €130 million.

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