Over-70s urged to check eligibility for energy costs payment from State

More than 550,000 households receive the HBP but the Department of Social Protection believes many others could benefit. Photo: Getty Images

People have been encouraged to check if they are eligible for a payment that helps cover energy costs.

The Household Benefits Package (HBP) helps with the cost of a person’s electricity or gas bills, up to €420 per year, and includes a free TV licence.

For people aged 70 or over, the payment is not means tested and the individual in question does not need to be in receipt of any qualifying payment.

Some people under 70 are eligible for the HBP if they receive certain other social welfare payments such as the carer’s allowance, the disability allowance or the invalidity pension.

More than 550,000 households receive the HBP but the Department of Social Protection believes many others could benefit from the payment.

“The Household Benefits Package provides meaningful support and can help with finances, particularly through the winter months,” Minister for Social Protection Dara Calleary said.

“I want to ensure that everyone who may be entitled to this support is aware of the scheme and understands how to apply.”

Calleary and other officials from the department will be promoting the payment at the National Ploughing Championships on Wednesday.

The HBP is paid into a person’s bank account or post office account on the first Tuesday of every month. Only one payment is available per household, and the recipient must reside full-time in Ireland.

People can check their eligibility online or by calling 0818 200 400.