‘Let’s see how long before he posts this’: IAA boss accidentally includes pilot in email

The head of the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) accidentally sent an Aer Lingus captain - who claims he was “poisoned” by a fume leak- an internal email remarking on the pilot’s social media activity after a query about the reporting of the incident, the WRC has heard. Photograph: Cyril Byrne/The Irish Times

The head of the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) accidentally sent an Aer Lingus captain – who claims he was “poisoned” by a fume leak- an internal email remarking on the pilot’s social media activity after a query about the reporting of the incident, a tribunal has heard.

Details of the correspondence were disclosed at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) on Wednesday afternoon as the pilot, Tom O’Riordan, continued his evidence in his whistleblower penalisation case against the airline.

O’Riordan claims Aer Lingus knowingly endangered his life on 5 June 2023 by directing him to fly an Airbus A320 jet, EI-DEN, on a ferry flight from London to Dublin on 5 June 2023.

He says he was “poisoned” by oil contaminating the cabin air and suffered a brain injury. “I thought I was going to die,” he told the WRC in his evidence earlier this week.

The airline strongly denies any passengers or crew, including Mr O’Riordan, were put at risk.

The complainant had been engaged in an “awareness campaign” on X, Instagram and Facebook since March 2024 under the username ‘ToxicAer’, he said.

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“Nothing was being done, so I had to inform the general public and the crew directly by the best means that I could,” O’Riordan said.

Mr O’Riordan’s evidence was that he hoped the Oireachtas would call a hearing on airliner fume events.

He said his petition was considered at a preliminary stage, but got no further.

Mr O’Riordan’s social media posts prompted warnings from senior Aer Lingus managers, with disciplinary action following from March 2024, the WRC heard.

On 12th July 2024, O’Riordan was facing a third and final set of disciplinary charges over the posts when he emailed the IAA’s head of flight operations, Pearse McCrann seeking confirmation that Aer Lingus had submitted a report to the regulator concerning the 5 July 2023 flight, his barrister, David Byrnes, submitted.

Byrnes, who is instructed by Setanta Solicitors in the matter, then opened the next email in the series received by his client, dated 29th July, 2024.

“Let’s see how long before he posts this online. This could be useful at the Oireachtas, as we could refute his incorrect assertion that Aer Lingus never reported it within time frame,” Byrnes quoted.

O’Riordan said the author of the email was “Declan Fitzpatrick ... he’s CEO (chief executive) of the IAA”.

He wrote again the following month asking what was meant by the email – telling the regulators’ staff he considered it “alarming” and seeking an apology.

“Declan may well consider his position,” O’Riordan added in the email.

Declan Fitzpatrick replied on 8th August: “Dear Tom, you were not the intended recipient of this email, which was sent to you in error.”

The CEO went on to say that the IAA was continuing to investigate O’Riordan’s protected disclosure and that Mr McCrann would respond “in due course”.

O’Riordan said he had yet to hear further on the matter.

He was dismissed later that month, with the sanction confirmed on appeal.

Tom Mallon, for Aer Lingus instructed by Arthur Cox LLP, has said the airline was entitled to dismiss O’Riordan on foot of the disciplinary findings; while O’Riordan’s case is that he was shielded by whistleblower law.