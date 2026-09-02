Business

Singer Christy Moore takes €660,000 dividend from his business

Yellow Furze reported profits after tax of €480,000 from veteran showman’s 40-plus gigs last year

Christy Moore's Yellow Furze company reported profits after tax of €480,856 for the 12 months to last March.
Christy Moore's Yellow Furze company reported profits after tax of €480,856 for the 12 months to last March.
Gordon Deegan
Wed Sept 02 2026 - 15:332 MIN READ

One of the country’s most celebrated singer-songwriters, Christy Moore, has paid himself a dividend of over €660,000 from his entertainment firm.

New accounts filed by Yellow Furze Ltd show that the business paid its 100 per cent shareholder, Moore, a dividend of €666,667 in the 12 months to the end of March this year.

On the back of scores of sell out shows around Ireland, Yellow Furze recorded profits after tax of €480,856 this year which. That was down on a figure of €607,270 last year but in lines with the €465,214 recorded for fiscal 2024 and €460,635 for fiscal 2023.

Offset by the dividend payout, the company’s accumulated profits dipping to €2.99 million from €3.18 million.

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During the year, the company’s cash in hand fell by €2.4 million to €2.35 million.

The principal activity of the company is the sale of music performances and recordings by Moore. The business holds rights to his music which generate royalty income.

On his own website, Moore – who celebrated his 81st birthday this year – noted that he and his crew had performed 43 gigs over the year.

The performer – who has been entertaining audiences in Ireland and the UK across the past six decades – is best known for his ‘Ride On’ and ‘I’m An Ordinary Man’ anthems.

Underlining the veteran performer’s enduring appeal, Moore’s website shows that every scheduled gig between a September 11th gig at Leisureland in Galway to the Knightsbrook Hotel in Trim on October 1st next- four in total – are sell outs with ‘House Full’ sign up.

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Gordon Deegan

Gordon Deegan

Gordon Deegan is a contributor to The Irish Times
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