Four arrested after suspected knife attack at Ranelagh shop in Dublin

The prominent Spar convenience store at the Triangle in Ranelagh, Dublin 6 where the incident occurred.

Four people have been arrested by gardaí following an attack which left one man injured at Spar in Ranelagh.

The attack is suspected to have involved a knife and occurred at the prominent convenience store adjacent to the Triangle in the village.

The shop entrance was cordoned off while the store was inspected as part of the investigation. The incident is thought to have begun elsewhere.

Those arrested remain detained at a Dublin Garda station.

An Garda Síochána confirmed that the force responded to calls of an alleged assault shortly before 1.30pm on Wednesday. A man involved in the incident was brought to hospital with injuries that are thought to be “non-life-threatening”.

The Garda said in a statement: “Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of an alleged assault in Ranelagh, Dublin 6 on Wednesday, September 2nd, 2026, shortly before 1.30pm.

“Gardaí arrested four individuals who are currently detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 in Garda stations in the Dublin Metropolitan Region.

“Investigations are ongoing.”