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One of Davy’s most senior wealth managers is leaving the firm to move overseas, the latest high profile departure from the team. Killian Woods has the details, as well as other changes in the wealth management industry in Ireland.

It looks like a good time to be an accountant. A chartered accountant working in Leinster will take home an average of €130,960 this year, down slightly from a record in 2025 but around one-fifth higher than the pre-Covid average, Ian Curran reports. The figure, which includes salary, car allowances and bonuses, is based on a survey of almost 800 accountants working in the region, conducted by Chartered Accountants Ireland’s (CAI’s) Leinster Society and accountancy firm Barden.

Ireland’s services sector expanded in August at its fastest pace since late 2025, despite a notable slowdown in hiring and an increase in inflationary pressures, AIB said on Thursday. As Ian writes, the bank’s latest services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) indicates that there was little change in employment levels across the wide-ranging sector last month after a flurry of hiring in July.

Opponents of Big Tech rejoiced last week when Meta agreed a settlement with US states that would see the company pay as much as $18 billion in a settlement that ends public hearing of claims that the company designed its platforms to be addictive and that it tried to “hook users, hold them, harvest their data and hide the truth from the public”. But as Emmet Ryan makes clear in his column, Mark Zuckerberg’s firm may be the big winner from the agreement.

In Ask The Lawyer, a reader seeks advice on how to structure a home loan to a child. Joanne Hunt finds the answers.

In Technology, just what did Tim Cook achieve as CEO? We look at his reign by the numbers.

In Innovation, Olive Keogh focuses on The Better Market - a newly launched online marketplace for healthy, organic groceries that its founder, Ian Rafferty, says will cost roughly 20 per cent less than the recommended retail price for the same products from main street stores.

Has the Government’s strategy to keep fuel costs down proved to be ‘knee-jerk’ and difficult to reverse? Listen | 34:57 On Inside Business, Cliff Taylor is joined by Kevin McPartlan, CEO of Fuels for Ireland to look at the issue of fuel costs after the Dáil voted to postpone the restoration of fuel excise duty last Friday.What is the cumulative impact of taxes, levies, regulations and other fuel-related charges on the cost of transport and home-heating fuels?And with the budget around the corner, should any changes to carbon tax consider both fuel affordability and the climate programmes funded by it?

A lobby group for purpose-built student accommodation sector (PBSA) has called on the Government to remove VAT on construction costs of approved developments and other supports to boost supply, as new research finds that just one in five students have bedrooms built specifically for their needs. Joe Brennan reports.

Ryanair has ​cut its 2027 ⁠traffic target ‌to ‌214 ​million passengers ⁠from 216 ​million, ​citing ‌high unhedged ​oil prices, while warning ⁠sustained ​fuel costs could push ‌up short-haul airfares. Eoin has the story.

Only one in five women in Ireland “feel in control and confident” about their personal finances, a new survey has found, recording a notably lower result than the proportion of men who feel so. Stephen Conneely has the details.

Real estate investor Ardstone has been granted planning for a €356 million apartment scheme on former Jesuit lands at the corner of Sandford Road and Miltown Road in Dublin 6. An Coimisiún Pleanála has upheld Dublin City Council’s earlier decision to grant planning for the amended 562-unit development in the face of objections from local residents. Eoin hsa the story.

Staying with housing, the average price of homes sold by Cairn Homes rose by €6,000 to €393,000 in the past year, which tracked lower than inflation in the wider market. New interim results published by the home builder on Wednesday flagged the firm has faced elevated building costs this year compared to 2025. Killian reports.

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