Average accountant’s pay tops €130,000 in Leinster amid high demand for services

CAI said the overall trend is that accountants are earning 'significantly more' than in pre-pandemic 2018. Photograph: iStockPhoto

A chartered accountant working in Leinster will take home an average of €130,960 this year, down slightly from a record in 2025 but around one-fifth higher than the pre-Covid average.

The figure, which includes salary, car allowances and bonuses, is based on a survey of almost 800 accountants working in the region, conducted by Chartered Accountants Ireland’s (CAI) Leinster Society and accountancy firm Barden.

CAI said that while average earnings have moderated somewhat after hitting a record €131,654 in 2025, the overall trend is that accountants are earning “significantly more” than in pre-pandemic 2018.

The average salary for a mid-career accountant in Leinster this year is €89,759, down from €97,527 in 2025, but also up 20 per cent since 2018.

Meanwhile, newly qualified chartered accountants will command a remuneration package of €65,538 this year, which CAI and Barden said is substantially ahead of pre-pandemic levels.

“Average salary packages remain close to record levels, demonstrating the strength of demand for finance professionals and the continued value employers place on accountancy and finance expertise,” said Darren Holmes, chairman of CAI Leinster Society.

Separately, more than 88 per cent of accountants who responded to the survey said their total earnings have increased over the past three years. Some 21 per cent said their take-home pay has increased by more than one quarter, while 77 per cent said they expect to see it increase over the next 12 months.

Holmes said the survey also highlights the “stability of the profession”, with, ”with 93 per cent of respondents employed on a permanent basis and 37 per cent having progressed into more senior roles over the past three years”.

Elaine Brady, managing partner at Barden, said: “Despite the continued backdrop of macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty over the past 12 months, and the ongoing impact of US trade policy and tariffs, demand for accounting talent has held up across Leinster.

“The survey points to the resilience of the profession, with high levels of permanent employment, continued opportunities for career progression and salary packages remaining close to record levels. These findings underline the enduring demand for chartered accountants and the value organisations place on finance professionals who can help navigate an increasingly complex business environment.”