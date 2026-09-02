Ireland

Irish woman (18) and two others killed in car crash in Iceland

The three young people died when their car veered off a road south of Reykjavík on Monday

The crash happened about 30km from Iceland's capital Reykjavík
The crash happened about 30km from Iceland's capital Reykjavík
Niamh Towey
Wed Sept 02 2026 - 21:371 MIN READ

An Irish woman (18) has been killed in a car crash in Iceland alongside two other young people.

The three young people, two women and a man, died when their car veered off a road south of Reykjavík in the early hours of Monday.

They were driving south on Krýsuvíkurvegur, near Bláfjallavegur, when the crash happened.

The Metropolitan Police in Iceland and the Traffic Accident Investigation Board said they were investigating the circumstances of the incident.

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The Department of Foreign Affairs said it was “aware of this case and is providing consular assistance”.

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Niamh Towey

Niamh Towey

Niamh Towey is Education Correspondent at The Irish Times