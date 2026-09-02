Irish woman (18) and two others killed in car crash in Iceland

The crash happened about 30km from Iceland's capital Reykjavík

An Irish woman (18) has been killed in a car crash in Iceland alongside two other young people.

The three young people, two women and a man, died when their car veered off a road south of Reykjavík in the early hours of Monday.

They were driving south on Krýsuvíkurvegur, near Bláfjallavegur, when the crash happened.

The Metropolitan Police in Iceland and the Traffic Accident Investigation Board said they were investigating the circumstances of the incident.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it was “aware of this case and is providing consular assistance”.