Early Edition Podcast

Public transport increases, creche overcharging, and Patrick Freyne’s Kardashian analysis

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Plus: Ireland is in for a very wet and mild autumn

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Dublin's Connolly station. Passengers on rail and bus routes can expect to pay more for their commute. Photograph: Getty Images
Dublin's Connolly station. Passengers on rail and bus routes can expect to pay more for their commute. Photograph: Getty Images
Aideen Finnegan
Thu Sept 03 2026 - 06:00

Bus and train fares are to increase by an average of about 15 per cent under new measures to be announced on Thursday.

There has been a steady increase in the number of childcare providers under investigation for possible overcharging of parents since 2024.

Make no mistake, last week’s $18 billion settlement in the US was really a win for Meta, writes Emmet Ryan in his column today.

Ireland can expect an unusually mild and wet autumn as a “supersized” El Niño develops, disrupting weather patterns worldwide.

As The Girls begins streaming on Disney Plus, Patrick Freyne takes aim at the latest absurdity from the Kardashian family. “None of these people are frightened at the thought of flaunting their wealth before a troubled, impoverished nation,” he writes.

Aideen Finnegan

Aideen Finnegan

Aideen Finnegan is an audio producer at The Irish Times
Weather Irelandpublic transportchildcareKardashian

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