Ronan Group shuffles leadership as Rory Williams steps down

Rory Williams: while he led Ronan Group, it progressed plans on a number of big building projects

Rory Williams has stepped down as chief executive of Johnny Ronan’s Ronan Group Real Estate and moved into a consultancy role with the company.

The experienced solicitor and executive, who previously worked for Ronan’s Treasury Holdings before the recession, was appointed chief executive of Ronan Group in 2019.

A spokesman for Ronan Group confirmed Williams stepped down as chief executive in July and moved into a consultancy role with the business.

“We are delighted that he is remaining involved with the business as a consultant to the senior management team,” a spokesman for the company said.

He added that, following Williams’s decision, Ronan Group had decided to restructure its senior leadership with Jodie Ronan taking on an expanded role as chief operating officer and Johnny Ronan becoming executive chairman.

In the new structure, Ronan’s sons James and John Ronan will be directors of the company, and his son-in-law John Savage is also a director with responsibility for corporate finance across the business and day-to-day asset management of the investment portfolio.

Last year the former Irish country lead for Cushman & Wakefield Aidan Gavin joined the group as chief investment officer.

New financial filings by a number of companies linked to Ronan Group have shown Williams has now stepped down as a director of the businesses.

During the past seven years, while Williams led the company, Ronan Group progressed plans on a number of big building projects.

The company was selected as part of a consortium to develop 3,800 homes on the former Irish Glass Bottle and Fabrizia sites near Sandymount, Dublin.

He was also head of the business as it agreed a €300 million deal with Citigroup to develop a new European headquarters for the US-headquartered banking giant at its Waterfront South Central site in Dublin’s north docklands.

Ronan Group subsequently acquired Citigroup’s existing European headquarters on North Wall Quay in Dublin in a deal worth a reported €140 million.

The company was also involved in the delivery of Meta’s new offices at the former AIB bankcentre in Ballsbridge and Salesforce tower on Spencer Place, which were both completed in 2022.

Before joining the Ronan and Richard Barrett-led Treasury Holdings in 2001 as general counsel, William was a solicitor and partner in the corporate and commercial department of Arthur Cox.

He spent 12 years with Treasury Holdings and played an important role in its expansion into China.

Williams rejoined Ronan from Ervia, which was the parent company of Irish Water and Gas Networks Ireland, where he had been chief legal officer.