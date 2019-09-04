Ronan Group Real Estate appoints new CEO as company aims for further growth

Developer Johnny Ronan’s company, Ronan Group Real Estate (RGRE), has announced the appointment of Rory Williams as its new chief executive officer. A former partner in the corporate and commercial department of blue-chip law firm Arthur Cox, Mr Williams previously served for 12 years as general counsel to Johnny Ronan and Richard Barrett’s company, Treasury Holdings, playing an important role in its expansion into China. Latterly, Mr Williams was chief legal officer to Ervia, the parent company of Irish Water and Gas Networks Ireland, leading a team of 20 legal professionals.

Announcing Mr Williams’ appointment at RGRE, Johnny Ronan said: “Rory brings an exceptional legal mind and a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the role having served in senior leadership positions in both the private and semi-State sectors. He will be a fantastic addition to our leadership team.”

Development pipeline

RGRE has a development pipeline in excess of seven million square feet in Dublin at present. The company is currently on site on three major city centre projects including Tara Street which, upon completion, will be Dublin’s tallest building; Salesforce Tower at Spencer Place; and Fibonacci Square in Ballsbridge which will be home to Facebook’s new EMEA headquarters. To date, the Ronan Group has developed 10 million sq ft and master planned 30 million sq ft of buildings in Ireland, UK, Russia and China.

Commenting on his appointment as ceo of RGRE, Mr Williams said: “I look forward to working with the Ronan Group team to build on this powerful momentum and to strengthening our pipeline further with the highest quality developments.”

Separately, John Savage, a senior asset manager since joining the company in 2016, has been appointed interim chief operating officer.